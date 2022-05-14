Three people have required hospital following a crash in Holywood.

The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened on the Belfast Road shortly before 11.15pm on Friday night.

One man remains in serious condition in hospital following the crash.

PSNI Sergeant Fenton said: “Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One man remains in a serious condition in hospital.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed this collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact police."

The road, which was closed for a time, has since re-opened.