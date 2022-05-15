Man arrested after stabbing three people in Co Tyrone

A man has been arrested after stabbing three people in Co Tyrone. It happened at a bus depot in the Drumragh Avenue area of Omagh shortly before 10.15pm on Saturday evening. Two of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment though it understood their injuries are not life threatening. PSNI Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “The male suspect was subsequently detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence." As of Sunday afternoon, he remains in custody at this time.