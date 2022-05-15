Play Brightcove video

Aidan Browne presents a round-up of Sunday's headlines in Northern Ireland.

Report by Conchúr Dowds: Boris Johnson will urge Northern Ireland’s politicians to "get back to work" as the UK Government seeks to resolve the deadlock with Brussels over post-Brexit trading arrangements.



A man has been arrested after stabbing three people in Omagh. It happened at a bus depot in the Drumragh Avenue area before 10.15pm on Saturday night. Two of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment though it understood their injuries are not life threatening.



Three officers have been injured after a van crashed into a police car in Armagh. The red Ford Transit collided with the vehicle after being stopped in the Culdee Street area in the early hours of Sunday morning - before making off again towards Upper Irish Street

Vandals smash 60 windows at east Belfast school



Around 60 windows at an east Belfast school have been smashed by vandals. Police say three people entered the grounds on the Avoniel Road just after 11pm on Saturday night. Numerous graffiti marks were also sprayed around the premises. Officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Ulster SFC: Derry 3-12 v 0-17 Monaghan



It's the end of an 11-year wait for Derry. The Oak Leaf county have secured their spot in the Ulster Senior Football championship final. Sunday's 3-12 to 0-17 win over Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds means Rory Gallagher's men will take on Donegal at Clones in two weeks.

Forecast by Simon McIntyre: Dry through Sunday evening with patchy cloud and bright spells. Clear spells to start the night, then heavy, perhaps thundery rain spreading north through the early hours. Minimum temperature 9 °C.