PSNI officers injured after van crashed into police car

Three PSNI officers have been injured after a van collided with a police car in Armagh.

The crash happened in the Culdee Street area shortly before 12.55am on Sunday morning.

Police say they spotted the red Ford Transit van driving at "excessive speed from College Street to Abbey Street."

Sergeant Green said: "Police stopped the van in the Culdee Street area. When an officer exited their vehicle to speak with the van driver it collided with the police car and made off towards Upper Irish Street."

The officers sustained neck and back pain as a result of the collision, and damaged was also caused to the vehicle.

Sergeant Green added: "This incident is a prime example of dangerous driving and it could have had the most serious of consequences for our officers and the public."