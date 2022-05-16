An 18 year-old man has been charged over the stabbing of three people in Omagh on Saturday night.

The man is charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.

The incident occurred just before 10:15pm on Saturday evening at a bus depot in the Drumragh Avenue area of Omagh.

Three people were stabbed, and two were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The man is due to appear in front of Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday morning.