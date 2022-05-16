Derry book their place in Ulster final for the first time since 2011

By Dan Duffy

If anyone thought Derry's victory over Tyrone was a one off for the Oak Leafers, think again.

Sunday's semi-final win over Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds was everything every Derry fan would have wanted.

The foundations were laid on a a strong defensive unit. Brendan Rogers and Chrissy McKaigue were exceptional, limiting the Farney counties star men of Jack McCarron and Conor McManus to relative scraps.

Rory Gallagher's side flew out of the blocks in the quarter final at Healy Park and did the same on Sunday, Gareth McKinless grabbing a goal within 10 minute of play.

Derry's Ethan Doherty with Karl O'Connell of Monaghan Credit: Inpho

Monaghan seemed flat and out of ideas such was the difficulty they had to break down the stubborn Derry defence.

Odhran Lynch showed the fans that gathered at the Athletic Grounds his own Rory Beggan impression when he picked out a delicious pass to Niall Toner who in turn found Benny Heron to grab a second goal of the match.

Derry lead 2-7 to 0-6 at the break, it was frankly it was a deserved lead and they made it look easy.

Padraig Cassidy, Niall Toner and Conor McCluskey celebrate after the game with fans Credit: Inpho

Seamus McEnaney's side rallied in the second half, and reduced the margin to three points but when Heron notched his second goal of the game, it all but ended the match as a contest.

McKinless was named man of the match, he was flawless as he was against the Red Hands a fortnight ago at Healy Park.

"It's our first Ulster final since 2011, it's going to be absolutely unbelievable, but we're looking forward to it," said McKinless.

"You dream when you're younger to play at the top level in the big games, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the rest of the lads out of the field."

Benny Heron celebrates his goal Credit: Inpho

Rory Gallagher is the first manager to lead a county to the final of Ulster, having already lead Donegal and Fermanagh in the past.

"We're just delighted to get over the line today, it was a really brilliant game, two teams really going at it hard"

"It's something I want the players to enjoy, two weeks to enjoy and stay focus, stay hungry and keep committing to eachother." added Gallagher.

Shane McGuigan was Derry's top scorer on Sunday and paid tribute to the work Gallagher has done since taking over.

"He's brought a lot of belief, he always talks about trust, trusting him, trusting your teammates, the management set up"

"We were at a low place before he came in but he always talked about an Ulster final, and people would have laughed him off but we trusted him and we believed in him and thankfully we have done." added McGuigan.

Shane McGuigan scored seven points in Sunday's win Credit: Inpho

Shane McGuigan is no stranger to success given his achievements in hurling and football with Slaughtneil but success at inter county level is different.

"Club is definitely special but when you see a full stadium and you see the happiness it brings to people form North Derry and South Derry, hopefully in two weeks time we can put smiles on the Derry people's face again." said McGuigan.

They say good things come to those that wait, and the Derry fans know all about waiting, it's been eleven years since they contested the showpiece fan at Clones.

Donegal stand in their way, and you wouldn't bet against Gallagher's side getting their hands on the Anglo Celt Cup.