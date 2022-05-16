Skip to content

Four in hospital and two seriously injured after three-vehicle Feeny crash

The police are appealing for witnesses of the event to contact them.

Four people have been injured, with two men in a serious condition, after a crash in Co Londonderry on Sunday evening.

The crash occurred on Main Street in Feeny at around 9.05 pm on Sunday.

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment after the crash. Two men remain in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or have any information on it, to contact them to aid with the investigation into the incident.

The road has since reopened after being closed overnight.

