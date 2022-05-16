A jury was sworn in today (mon) to hear the trial of a Co. Antrim woman accused of the murder and attempted murder of her two young children.

The Antrim Crown Court jury of six men and six women were told the trial relates to allegations that on 2 March 2020, the 41-year-old former nurse murdered her two and a half year old son and tried to murder her other son who was just 11-months-old.

The woman, who cannot be identified to protect the youngest victim, as well as her other children, denies the charges of murder and attempted murder.

Swearing in the jury, trial Judge Patricia Smyth said the case would last around four weeks and stressed to them that although she was aware that “you have a million things to do and places to be……you are the most important feature of the criminal justice system.”

“You probably don’t feel like that yet but you will do by the end of this trial,” she told them, “it is you who decide the facts of this case and it is you who ultimately decide what the verdict should be.”

Having been sworn in, Judge Smyth released them for the day as they will not begin to hear evidence until Tuesday 16th May but she warned them not to conduct any internet or social media research if their own and not to discuss the case with anyone outside of their fellow jurors.

“The truth is that in England primarily, some jurors disobeyed those instructions and there have been prison sentence imposed,” said the judge.