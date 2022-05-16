Play Brightcove video

Glentoran forward Conor McMenamin is among four Irish Premiership players to be named in Ian Baraclough's 26-man squad for a four day training camp this week.

McMenamin is joined by Larne's Kofi Balmer, Dungannon Swifts midfielder Terry Devlin and Glenavon goalkeeper Josh Clarke.

McMenamin has been in fine form for the Glens scoring 22 times this season helping the East Belfast side to a third place finish in the Irish Premiership.

Kofi Balmer helped Larne secure European qualification this season Credit: Inpho

Ian Baraclough will be using the training camp at St George's Park to assess players ahead of Northern Ireland's four coming UEFA Nations League games in June.

“It will enable the younger players to showcase what they’re all about and increase their experience of international football with the senior team coaches and players,” he explained.

Northern Ireland squad for May 2022 training camp:

Goalkeepers – Luke Southwood (Reading), Dermot Mee (Manchester United), Josh Clarke (Glenavon).

Defenders – Ciaron Brown (Oxford United, on loan from Cardiff City), Michael Forbes (West Ham United), Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Sam McClelland (Chelsea), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Sean Stewart (Norwich City), Kofi Balmer (Larne), Ruairi McConville (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Midfielders – Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Alfie McCalmont (Morecambe, on loan from Leeds United), Oisin Smyth (Oxford United), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Middlesbrough), Terry Devlin (Dungannon Swifts), Barry Baggley (Fleetwood Town), Charlie Allen (Leeds United), Darren Robinson (Derby County).

Forwards – Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United, on loan from Cardiff City), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Paul Smyth (Leyton Orient), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran).