Boris Johnson's plan to scrap parts of the protocol has been described as "reckless and madness" by Sinn Féín's vice-president

Prospective First Minister Michelle O'Neill said parties do not need a “pep talk” from Boris Johnson to restore power-sharing government at Stormont.

Speaking in Dublin following a meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Ms O’Neill said 10 days after the Assembly election the DUP is “holding society to ransom”.

Ms O’Neill is set to travel to Hillsborough, Co Down, later to meet UK Prime Minister Mr Johnson.

She said: “We have no desire for a pep talk from Boris Johnson, we want politics to work.

“I want to be in the Executive. I want to lead for the people, not least to respond to the cost-of-living crisis.

"But what we have today are repeated approaches from Boris Johnson to say they are going to take unilateral action to disapply parts of the protocol.

"That is just reckless and madness.

"I think all efforts and all attentions need to be turned to negotiated solutions, agreed solutions, find ways to smooth the implementation of the protocol because it is here to stay, and I think that’s an objective that both I and the Taoiseach share.”

In an article written for the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Johnson says the current protocol undermines the Good Friday Agreement, and thus needs to be reformed.

"We need to avoid the impression", the PM writes, "that EU custom codes... somehow trump everything else."

Mr Johnson also seems to be repeating his threat to remove parts of the protocol when he says that unless "the EU's position changes" it "will be a nessecity to act" to protect NI "in the long term."

He does not specify what form this action will take.