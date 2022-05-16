Police are appealing for information after a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in Coleraine early on Monday morning.

The unexploded petrol bomb was found in the front garden of a house in the Mossvale Park area of the town around 2.15am on Monday.

The device burnt itself out and caused minor scorch marks to the front of the home.

It was removed from the scene and was taken away by the police for further examination.

The PSNI are asking for anyone who saw what happened or noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them.