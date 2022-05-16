Play Brightcove video

Here are the headlines in Northern Ireland this Monday morning.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit Northern Ireland

The Prime Minister is to visit Northern Ireland on Monday for crisis talks with political leaders at Stormont in a bid to break the deadlock.

The power-sharing institutions were plunged into crisis last week after the DUP refused to re-enter a devolved government until the issues with the protocol were resolved.

Johnson promises action if EU position does not change

Meanwhile in an article in the Belfast Telegraph published on Monday, the PM has promised to act to change the Northern Ireland Protocol if the EU does not offer new terms.

The statement comes after briefings in the last week that the British Government were prepared to void some aspects of the Protocol without the EU's permission.

Man charged over Omagh bus depot stabbings

An 18-year-old man has been charged with attacking three people with a knife in Omagh over the weekend.

The attack occurred at a Bus depot in the town on Saturday evening. Two men were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The 18-year-old is due to appear in front of Enniskillen Magistrates later on Monday.

Two men in serious condition after Feeny crash

A three-vehicle crash on Sunday night in the village of Feeny has left two people in a serious condition in Hospital.

The crash occurred shortly after 9pm on Sunday. Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Derry back in the Ulster final

The Oak-Leafers are back in the Ulster Championship final for the first time since 2011 after a 3-12 to 0-17 win over Monaghan on Sunday. #

Derry stormed into a two goal lead early in the first half, and held their nerve against a determined Monaghan fightback in the second period to win the game.

Derry with face Donegal in the final as they look to claim their first Ulster crown since 1998.