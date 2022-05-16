Protocol can be fixed - Boris Johnson says after meetings with political parties

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Boris Johnson speaks to reporters in East Belfast:

Boris Johnson said legislation to rip up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol was "insurance" in case a deal could not be reached with Brussels.

He said that all five of Stormont's main parties had problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"None of the parties - I spoke to all five parties just now - not one of them likes the way it's operating, they all think it can be reformed and improved - from Sinn Fein to SDLP, DUP, all of them," the Prime Minister told reporters in Belfast.

"The question is how do you do that? We would love this to be done in a consensual way with our friends and partners, ironing out the problems, stopping some of these barriers east-west.

"But to get that done, to have the insurance, we need to proceed with a legislative solution as well."

Boris Johnson said "you bet" he made efforts to persuade the DUP to join a power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister told reporters in Belfast: "I think everybody should be rolling up their sleeves and get stuck in to the government of Northern Ireland."

Speaking at defence giant Thales' factory, he said: "The province has got so much going for it but you need leadership and you need government.

"So you bet I said to the DUP in particular 'we want to see you back in the executive, we want to see you nominating, we want to see a speaker in the assembly', of course.

"The issue they have is that they object to the operation of the protocol. We don't want to scrap it, but we think it can be fixed."

Boris Johnson said the UK does not want to "scrap" the Northern Ireland Protocol, but believes it can be "fixed".

He told broadcasters during a trip to Belfast: "We don't want to scrap it. But we think it can be fixed.

"And actually five of the five parties I talked to today also think it needs reform."

Put to him that it might not be the wisest move to threaten to tear up the agreement during a cost-of-living crisis, given the potential implications for trade, he said: "What we're doing is sticking up for the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, and what we're doing is trying to protect and preserve the government of Northern Ireland.

"And yes, you're right, there's a cost-of-living issue, but that's certainly not being helped by extra barriers to trade, extra burdens on business that are being caused by the protocol.

"And it certainly won't be helped if we have a situation where the Executive isn't up and running in Northern Ireland. You need the Executive, you need the Assembly, and that is what the people of Northern Ireland want us as politicians to focus on."