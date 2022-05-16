Several GP practices likely to close due to lack of funding and staff shortages

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Report by UTV's Health Reporter Deborah McAleese:

Several GP practices in south west are very likely to have to close down due to a lack of funding and because of staff shortages.

"Pretty much every practice from Castlederg down, maybe with the exception of Omagh, the practices are in difficulty," said Dr Molloy, a senior GP from the Western Local Medical Committee.

"Unfortunately, we're now in the position in the south-west where we're firefighting so they're trying to survive and stay afloat," Dr Molloy said.

Smaller practices are being particularly badly hit with years of underfunding and a chronic depletion of the GP workforce.

The lack of a Stormont Executive means practices are "struggling," according to Mr Molloy.

"With the collapse of the Executive, it meant that there was no funding to put aside.

"We're hamstring at present by the lack of an Executive because the finances that are needed to set things in place can't be set aside, can't be implemented.

"The practices that were closing, or that are under threat of closing are still under threat of closing till the Executive sits and we get something in place financially," Dr Molloy said.

However, the return of any devolved government is unlikely to be a silver bullet.

Dr Molloy has warned that the huge shortage in GPs means it could be five or even ten years before enough new GPs are trained and recruited.