Superbike King Glenn Irwin urges Tourism NI to get behind North West 200

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Glenn Irwin speaks to UTV's Ruth Gorman:

North West 200 superbike king Glenn Irwin is urging Tourism NI to get behind the famous race week.

Irwin met fans from Austria, Brazil, Austraila and Canada during last week's event and he feels it has the potential to grow and bring 'triple' the income into the local economy.

"Tourism NI did not put a penny into race week and had no representatives there,

Irwin made history by winning his sixth Superbike race in a row, something never done before at the North West 200.

His celebrations had everything from crowd surfing to selfies as he embraced the adoring fans.

"I couldn't believe that I was the only one to win six in a row in the most difficult class, it's something I could never have dreamt of," Irwin told me.

"The North West never fails to deliver and so far I haven't failed to deliver, and I'm very grateful for that."