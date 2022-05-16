A Good Samaritan who helped detain an alleged knife-wielding teenager accused of slashing three people was praised by a judge in court on Monday.

Remanding 18-year-old Nathan McDonagh into custody at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, District Judge Steven Keown said the passer-by who intervened “acted very bravely and should be commended.”

McDonagh, from the Tamlaght Road in Omagh, appeared in court by videolink from police custody and confirmed he understood the six charges against him, all alleged to have been committed on 14 May this year.

The charges include wounding a man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possessing a knife with intent to commit an indictable offence, “namely serious injury and stabbing,” three counts of causing actual bodily harm and one of common assault.

The court heard that just after 10pm on Saturday night, police were called to the Drumragh Avenue area of Omagh following reports of a man being held after he allegedly used a knife to injure people.

Giving evidence a policed constable said there had been an initial verbal argument but that McDonagh “produced a knife” which he alleged used to slash a man’s neck area.

That gave rise to the wounding charge while the ABH offences related to three other victims, two women and a man, receiving injuries to their hands.

A passer-by intervened and McDonagh was restrained and held until police arrived and when they arrested him, a knife was recovered from the grass nearby.

“There’s substantial body worn video footage,” the officer told the court including accounts from witness and complainants who “gave details accounts of what happened and identifying the defendant as the person with the knife.”

Police were objecting to McDonagh being granted bail due to a risk of him committing further offences, said the cop who, while under cross examination from defence solicitor Karl Mallon, confirmed that not all of the complainants had made statements and also that the man whose neck was slashed, has said he does not wish to make a complaint.

“His parents are trying to encourage him to make a complaint,” said the constable.

Mr Mallon argued that with no formal witness statements at the minute and an injured party considering not making a statement, “if refused bail today the case will likely take a considerable time” to have any progress.

He suggested that conditions could be put in place to address police concerns and McDonagh’s parents had gathered together £3,000 of a cash surety to ensure the teenager would comply with bail.

DJ Keown said however that even though he’s only 18, McDonagh has “already accumulated an unsavoury record for violence” which lead him to the view that “I’m satisfied that he can’t be managed so bail is refused.“

Remanding McDonagh into custody, he adjourned the case to 7 June.