Tracey Magee: Boris Johnson 'trying to walk a very fine line' on Protocol

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee rounds up the detail from Boris Johnson's visit to Northern Ireland

"Boris Johnson is trying to walk a very fine line: On one hand, he wants to keep on board unionism and the Brexit wing of his party who are very unhappy with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"At the same time, he's trying to reach out to the EU to try to convince them to change their negotiating position and find some way through the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"His strategy is to speak soft words but carry a big stick."