Translink bus strike suspended after last-minute talks

A strike by Translink bus drivers has been called off after last minute talks with unions.

The week long strike was set to last from Tuesday 17th May until Monday 23rd May, with it threatening to cancel all Ulsterbus, Metro, Goldliner and Glider services across Northern Ireland.

Unions say that members will now be balloted on a revised pay offer, following what has been described as a "signification revision."

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

A Translink spokesperson said: “Following a meeting with the Union officials today, we have structured a revised offer that acknowledges their concerns over increasing inflation and the cost of living while also supporting wider business needs. “We welcome this constructive engagement with our unions. “Preventing this industrial action has been of the utmost priority for the company. We are pleased to have found a way forward that will enable us to build back public transport for a more sustainable and better future for all”.

Earlier in the day, the Education Authority had warned that the school transport network would "be significantly disrupted."