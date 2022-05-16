The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and hail across Northern Ireland from 1pm on Monday.

The warning means that there is a possibility of delays to train services, short-term power outages and flooding of some homes.

The Met Office has also warned of potential damage to buildings from lightning strikes

People are advised to expect poor driving conditions due to spray, standing water or hail showers.

The warning is in place until 10 pm on Monday evening.