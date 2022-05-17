Over one-third of consumers in NI say that rising prices have dented their confidence in their household finances according to a new survey from Danske Bank.

The survey found that in the first three months of 2022 consumers were feeling less confident about their current and future finances, although confidence in job security did rise slightly.

More than two-fifths of people responding to the survey said that their financial situation had deteriorated over the last twelve months.

Respondents also said that global events, like the war in Ukraine, and the post-Brexit trading arrangements for NI had also harmed their financial confidence.

Danske Bank's survey found that the vaccine rollout and the end of pandemic restrictions had had a positive impact on people's expectations for their finances going forwards.

And despite the anxiety around the cost of living, the survey found that people's confidence in their job security had increased during the first quarter of the year.

13% of people expected their job security to improve, and 61% expected no change over the next year. Only 8% of people believed it would get worse over the coming year.

The end of pandemic restrictions has increased the number of people in work, however it has come at the same time as a global crisis in the supply of goods and high levels of inflation across many countries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know