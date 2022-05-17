David Healy: Can't wait to lead Linfield into Europe again this summer. 

Play Brightcove video

David Healy says he can't wait to lead Linfield into Europe again this summer.

The Blues boss admitted he was tired and needed time to reflect after the club won its fifth league title in six seasons.

But having returned from a short holiday, Healy says he is more excited than anyone about the European draw on June 14th as the team awaits their opponents for the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

Linfield assistant manager Ross Oliver collecting the Aktivora Manager of the Year Award on behalf of David Healy at the NI Football Awards.

I spoke to him at Linfield's end of season Gala Awards about his future with Linfield and his thoughts on edging out Cliftonville's Paddy McLaughlin for the Aktivora Manager of the Year Award.

It is his fourth year coming out top of the votes from NIFL's other Premiership managers and members of the Northern Ireland Football Writers Association.