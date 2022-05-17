A man is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in his home in the New Lodge area of north Belfast in the early hours of Tuesday.

The attack happened just before 12.20am, when a man in his 30s was attacked in his flat in Queen's Parade.

The man suffered multiple stab wounds and was attended to by members of the Ambulance Service at the scene.

He was then taken to hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone who witnessed the attack, or may have CCTV footage of the area, to contact them.