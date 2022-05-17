Play Brightcove video

Here are the headlines in Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning.

Truss to announce plans to scrap parts of protocol.

The Foreign Secretary will on Tuesday declare her intention to bring forward legislation which rips up parts of the UK's post-Brexit trade deal on Northern Ireland.

Critics warn that the move could help prompt a trade war with the EU. Sources in the Foreign Office say that their preference is for a negotiated settlement, but their priority is to protect the peace process.

Government to detail plans on Troubles legacy

The UK Government is set to bring forward legislation on the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The latest plans will see immunity offered to some accused of Troubles-era crimes depending on their co-operation with a new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

There was outrage last year when the Government unveiled proposals to offer an effective blanket-amnesty for Troubles offences.

Bus Strike off after new pay offer

A strike by Translink bus drivers has been called off after last minute talks with unions.

The strike had been due to last for a week starting on Tuesday, but the GMB and Unite Unions will now take a revised pay offer from Translink management to their members.

There had been fears that the strike would seriously disrupt pupils sitting their GCSE and A-Level exams which started on Monday.

Consumer Confidence in NI falls in 2022

Over one-third of consumers in NI say that rising prices have dented their confidence in their household finances according to a new survey from Danske Bank.

The survey found that in the first three months of 2022 consumers were feeling less confident about their current and future finances, although confidence in job security did rise slightly.

