The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has been introduced to the House of Commons on Tuesday. Its main provisions are:

The creation of a new independent body Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) to investigate Troubles era crimes.

The appointment of a panel of commissioners to establish and manage the ICRIR.

This will include a Chief Commissioner of high judicial standing, and a Commissioner for Investigations, who will have the necessary skills and experience to run the Commission's investigative functions.

All three will be appointed by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

The granting of immunity from prosecution to some depending on their co-operation with the ICRIR.

Those who refuse to cooperate will still be liable to face prosecution for Troubles-era crimes.

A new "historical record" of all other deaths in the Troubles beyond the specific cases investigated by the ICRIR

An official history of the Troubles, to be written by "independent historians" who will be granted "unprecedented access" to the UK government's documents and records

A series of "memorialisation measures" of the period. These include an oral history project, where people will be asked to share their experiences of life during the Troubles.

What does all this mean? The ICRIR will take over the responsibility for investigating crimes committed as part of the Troubles. According to the NIO, certain inquests and civil claims will be allowed to continue but new cases will be barred from date of the bill's introduction. People who committed crimes during the period will be able to gain immunity from prosecution depending on their co-operation with the new truth-recovery process. If someone is deemed to have fully co-operated, they cannot be tried and charged for any crime they committed during the Troubles. The government is also taking a much more active role in writing the history of the period, and in the process of public commemoration.

Why is the government offering immunity from Troubles crimes? The government's official reasoning is that "The current system is failing; it is delivering neither truth nor justice for the vast majority of families. It is letting down victims and veterans alike." It is the final group mentioned that is helping to drive this policy. The government does not like the prospect of more British army veterans facing trial for potential crimes committed in the Troubles. The trial of figures such as Dennis Hutchings, a former British soldier who died while being prosecuted for the murder of John Pat Cunningham in 1974, has been very unpopular with parts of the British public and with Tory backbenchers. The government proposed a blanket amnesty last year as a way to stop such cases from proceeding to trial. This move however, prompted a furious backlash from all parties in Northern Ireland, as well as criticism from human rights groups and the US government. The plans announced on Tuesday are an attempt to find a plan more acceptable to all parties concerned with the amnesty.

What has been the response of victims? Victims and the groups who advocate for them have been overwhelmingly against the proposed amnesty. Sandra Peake, CEO of the WAVE Trauma centre said that the plans, "prioritise the wishes of perpetrators over victims and survivors". "It is clear is that perpetrators will have a choice that is denied to victims and survivors. "They can choose to go for immunity by telling their version of the truth but victims and survivors cannot ask for a proper investigation to criminal justice standards and once again they are being pushed to the margins". What challenges might the government face in trying to implement an amnesty The proposed amnesty must comply with the Human Rights Act. If the amnesty is found to violate the human rights of victims and their loved ones, this element of the proposed law may be challenged. The government must also be wary of the view of NI political parties, whose opposition to last years blanket amnesty proposal was part of the reason it failed. Then there is the American government. Members of the US congress have strongly opposed the plans for an amnesty, and the UK will be keen not to upset their ally while seeking their support for a post-Brexit trade deal.

