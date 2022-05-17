A mum put multiple pain killing patches on her two infant sons before stabbing them in their necks and bodies, a jury heard Tuesday.

The Antrim Crown Court jury of six men and six women also heard that the 41-year-old “highly qualified nurse” on trial for the murder and attempted murder of her two young sons, had penned several notes on the morning she stabbed them, writing in one that she gave them medication because “she didn’t want them to experience pain.”

Before the prosecution opened the trial, Judge Patricia Smyth warned the jury they had “to be prepared to hear evidence that may upset you” but that as individuals and a collective, they had to set aside any sympathy, prejudice or emotion and assess the evidence in a calm way.

The 41-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is accused of murdering her two-and-a-half-year-old son and attempting to murder her other then 11-month-old son on 2 March 2020.

Judge Smyth told the jury “there is no dispute” that the defendant stabbed the children but rather, “what is in dispute is her mental state at the relevant time.”

According to prosecution QC Charles MacCreanor, while doctors found that the defendant does suffer from some form of personality disorder, he told the jury they would hear evidence from doctors who treated her at the Shannon Clinic that she was “feigning symptoms - feigning symptoms and malingering.”

“In simple terms, in my words, she was putting it on, making it up, fabricating the complaints and while some of what she said is or could be accurate, she is considered to be unreliable in the history that she gave,” said the senior barrister.

“We naturally say that there is a compelling case here and evidence before you of the defendant committing murder and attempted murder,” he concluded to the jury.

The trial continues.