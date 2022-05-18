Rangers suffered penalty shootout heartache in Seville as Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to win the Europa League.

Joe Aribo put the Rangers fans in dreamland when he slotted home following a slip in the German side's defence in the 57th minute.

Frankfurt levelled 12 minutes later when Rafael Borre knocked the ball home from close range following a low cross.

Gers finished extra-time strongly and Ryan Kent was denied at close range before Steven Davis had a shot cleared off the line, while James Tavernier had a free-kick saved in stoppage-time of the 1-1 draw.

Aaron Ramsey, a 117th-minute substitute, saw his spot-kick saved and Borre netted to seal a 5-4 shootout win.