A man has been arrested following a stabbing in north Belfast.

The 31-year-old remains in police custody.

Emergency services attended the scene on Queen's Parade in the New Lodge area at around 12.20am on Tuesday and found a man in his 30s with a number of stab wounds.

"Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the attack or anyone who may have CCTV that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 23 of 17/05/22.”