Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland Manager Ian Baraclough has backed Glentoran's Conor McMenamin for a move across the water if he has another season like he's just had.

Baraclough has praised all the Irish Premiership players who have joined up with the international squad this week at their St George's Park training base.

The aim of the camp is to give younger players a taste of the senior set up and also work on the fitness of the squad before the Nations League kicks off next month.

Speaking of McMenamin, Baraclough said, "He's done very well over the last couple of days considering he had a hard game on Friday night and was carrying a knock.

"Hopefully it gives players in the Irish League the thought 'Well if Conor is here, why not me?'"

He's been one of the top three players in the league this year, if he has a good season next year and wants a move to England or Scotland there's no reason why that can't materialise."

McMenamin said, "When the manager phoned me on Saturday it eased the pain a bit from Friday night losing out on European football, the league is obviously getting better and better.

"I didn't really think about a call up until this season, I'm honoured to be here and hopefully I can impress the manager."

Northern Ireland squad for May 2022 training camp:

Goalkeepers – Luke Southwood (Reading), Dermot Mee (Manchester United), Josh Clarke (Glenavon).

Defenders – Ciaron Brown (Oxford United, on loan from Cardiff City), Michael Forbes (West Ham United), Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Sam McClelland (Chelsea), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Sean Stewart (Norwich City), Kofi Balmer (Larne), Ruairi McConville (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Midfielders – Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Alfie McCalmont (Morecambe, on loan from Leeds United), Oisin Smyth (Oxford United), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Middlesbrough), Terry Devlin (Dungannon Swifts), Barry Baggley (Fleetwood Town), Charlie Allen (Leeds United), Darren Robinson (Derby County).

Forwards – Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United, on loan from Cardiff City), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Paul Smyth (Leyton Orient), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran).