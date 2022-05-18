Police have made four arrests and seized more than £1million worth of drugs during two operations.

Organised Crime Unit detectives made the arrests in the Belfast area yesterday.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: "The men, aged 40, 45, 53 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences, following a number of searches of vehicles and properties across Belfast on Tuesday evening (May 17). They remain in police custody at this time.

"A quantity of suspected Class B drugs, with an estimated street value of approximately £510,000, was recovered during the search.

"The 40 and 45-year-old men were further arrested in relation to the seizure of Class B drugs, with an estimated value of around £555,000, in the Lurgan and Belfast areas between January and March of this year.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to call them on the non-emergency number 101.

Detective Inspector Kelly added: "We have removed a significant amount of controlled drugs from the hands of an organised group of criminals.

"These drugs would have ended up being supplied into our community and lining the pockets of various criminal gangs.

"The use of drugs can cause various issues including mental health problems, the breakdown of family relationships and other criminality to fund the further purchase of drugs. We are committed to removing drugs from our streets and to bringing those involved in this criminality before the Courts.

"For information on local support services that can help with issues like drug addiction, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info.

"There is also a range of services available if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on this website. These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for their addiction."