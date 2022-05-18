Post Office

A public inquiry into a UK- wide post office scandal will be held in Belfast over the next two days. It will hear evidence by those impacted by the failings of the IT system which led to the suspension and termination of employees contracts, along with wrongful prosecutions and convictions.

Trade

Retail bodies from here will host a major event in Westminster today - showcasing why Northern Ireland is the ideal location to invest in and do businesses.

It will be hosted by Trade NI and Representatives from the likes of Retail NI and Hospitality Ulster will be there.

The event is set to be attended by Government ministers and members of the Shadow Cabinet.

Protocol

A new law to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be brought forward by the Government in the coming weeks.

However, this has been met with widespread criticism with the EU threatening to retaliate with "all measures at its disposal" if the UK proceeds with the move.

Sinn Fein says it will break international law but the DUP says it's a "welcome step".

Europa League final

Thousands of Rangers fans, including many from Northern Ireland, are arriving in Seville ahead of tonight's Europa League final.

Police in Spain say up to one hundred thousand supporters are expected in the Spanish city for the match.