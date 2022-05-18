Derry Girls viewers have been on an emotional rollercoaster as the last episode of series three aired last night.

And if you are yet to watch it, you may want to look away now...

The hit show's finale aired on Tuesday night, and left fans in Northern Ireland and around the world in tears.

Fans have been reacting to the sudden death of character Clare's (played by Nicola Coughlan) father, who suffered an aneurysm, with the final scene of the programme showing the coffin being carried into the church.

It came after a number of highs throughout last night with one viewer saying 'in the blink of an eye life can change, going from elation to loss', as they also hailed the episode as 'poignant'.

Others said they went 'from cheering to crying in a span of 30 seconds' and had 'tears streaming down their face'.

You can see some of the social media reaction below...

It was an emotional ending, ahead of the final ever episode of the much-loved show tonight at 9pm.

Lisa McGee's hit Channel 4 comedy series comes to an end on Wednesday evening with one final special extended episode.

It can be watched at 9pm on Channel 4 or streamed shortly after it airs on All4.

Tune into the latest entertainment news with ITV podcast, Unscripted: