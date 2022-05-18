Wheelchair basketball star aims to emulate mother's para-sport success

Play Brightcove video

by Dan Duffy

18-year-old wheelchair basketballer Nathan McCabe is hoping to emulate his mother's para-sport achievements at the Commonwealth Games this summer.

Nathan's mother, Mary, won medals at the Paralympic Games in Atlanta and Sydney and the Seaforde native wants to add another medal to the family collection.

"She still gets the medals out to show me and I say fair play mum, she's an inspiration to be living in the household with an amazing woman as herself so hopefully we can bring home a medal."

McCabe scored a dramatic overtime basket against Scotland last month to secure Northern Ireland's place at the games in Birmingham this summer.