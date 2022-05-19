Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was struck by a car in north Belfast.

The incident happened on the Cliftonville Road shortly before 9pm on Wednesday night (18 May).

Inspector McCullagh said: “Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The male was taken to hospital for treatment to head and leg injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1723 of 18/05/22”.