It's the end of an era - Derry Girls has aired for the final time...

The past four years have been an emotional journey for Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla and James, of course, and Wednesday night's big finale did not disappoint.

And if you are yet to watch the last episodes that aired this week, you will want to look away now.

After three series, which ended with the shock death of Clare's father, who suffered an aneurysm, fans were treated to a special bonus hour-long episode which was based on the Good Friday Agreement and features a brilliant and totally unexpected cameo.

Viewers have hailed it as 'perfect', with one saying 'happy tears because it happened and it was wonderful, sad tears because it's over'.

And it's not just the fans who are heartbroken the hit show has come to a end.

Writer Lisa McGee posted on Twitter: "Thank you for watching. I'm quite emotional tonight so don't have any words..."

Tara Lynne O'Neill, who plays Erin's mum Mary Quinn, also took to social media..

You can see some of the social media reaction to the big finale below...

Thanks for the memories!