by Stewart Robson

From high hopes to heartbreak - it was a night that will live long in the memory of Rangers fans everywhere.

Thousands of fans descended on southern Spain, taking over Seville and creating a sea of blue.

From the Shankill Road to Coleraine, Belfast and beyond, many fans arrived from Northern Ireland in the hope of seeing their side lift a European trophy for the first time in 50 years.

It was always going to be a close encounter with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final, but it really couldn't have been any closer.

An Aaron Ramsey missed penalty in a nail biting shootout was the deciding factor.

One of those fans who made the trip was Mark Foster from Belfast. He travelled to Seville on Tuesday and said despite the result, the atmosphere in the city was electric.

"The initial feeling is gut-wrenching, just the way we lost it on penalties," he said.

"It's one of those things, it can go either way, once it goes to penalties somebody's going to be the loser and unfortunately for us, it was us.

"But the experience and the traveling support were absolutely unbelievable."

Joe Aribo opened the scoring after 57 minutes, coolly sliding the ball home from around the edge of the 18-yard-box.

However, it was cancelled out not long after by Frankfurt's Rafael Borre.

A last minute double-chance from Ryan Kent and Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis almost sealed the most famous of victories, but it wasn't to be.

A night filled with promise, ending in the cruellest of ways.