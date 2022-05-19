Play Brightcove video

The doubling in price of a block of lard - along with soaring energy and supplier costs - are making a Tyrone chippy rethink its business.

Soaring inflation is adding to the cost-of-living crisis - it has jumped to nine per cent - the highest level since the early 1980s - and it could go higher.

Rocketing energy bills and food prices are placing huge pressure on both households and businesses which are struggling to stay afloat.

One fish and chip shop is struggling to make ends meet. As well as soaring energy costs the cost of bringing in supplies has forced it to rethink how it does business. It

Kim McDowell has been working in the Fivemiletown business for the past 18 years.

Last year a fish and chip cost £6.80, it has since jumped to £8.30.

Kim explained how the price of a block of lard had doubled in price in the past six months and they would use 18 to 20 tubs every fortnight.

"Every delivery it is a few pound more here, and there," she said.

She explained how they have changed opening hours to try and reduce costs, are considering further price increases and she has also had to cut down on her own essential outgoings to make ends meet.

