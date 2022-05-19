Four more people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the previous 28 days.

It doubles the total in the previous seven days, to eight.

A further 263 positive Covid-19 tests have also been recorded.

There are 217 coronavirus positive patients in hospital, of which three are in intensive care.

In terms of general of bed occupancy, eight of the hospitals here are operating over capacity.

Only Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Downe and Lagan Valley have spare bed capacity.

On Wednesday, The Department of Health announced daily updates on the latest Covid-19 statistics, including the number of deaths and new cases, are to end.