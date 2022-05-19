Ulster Bank is to close nine branches across Northern Ireland.

The bank said it was making the move as more customers moved toward digital services.

The branches marked for closure are in Antrim, Ballymoney, Clogher, Comber, Dunmurry, Holywood, Larne, Maghera and Warrenpoint.

Concerns have been raised about how employees will be affected by the announcement.

An Ulster Bank spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives."

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind."

It comes after Danske Bank announced the closure of four of its branches last week.

TUV leader Jim Allister said: "I am disappointed to learn that the Ballymoney branch of Ulster Bank will close at the end of September. "The nearest local branch will now be in Coleraine. With elderly folk often having to rely on public transport to get around this will mean that many who have grown used to doing their banking face to face will find it difficult to access a service they are comfortable with. I also obviously have concerns about the impact this will have on Ulster Bank employees.”

The Ulster Bank spokesperson added: “We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

