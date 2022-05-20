The final daily update of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland from the department of Health has recorded no new deaths from the virus, and 262 new cases.

The Department of Health will continue to issue updates on covid-19 stats in NI on a weekly basis, but will no longer issue new updates each weekday.

With no new deaths recorded today, it means the 7-day total stands at 7. There have been 3,445 deaths from the virus reported in Northern Ireland.

There were 262 new cases of the coronavirus yesterday, which takes the weekly total for new cases to 1,819.

There have been 713,294 cases of Covid-19 in NI from the start of the pandemic.

There are 205 Covid positive inpatients in hospital, and 2 in intensive care. There are 16 ICU beds available across Northern Ireland.

There are currently 47 outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes throughout NI.