A 62 year-old man with a spinal injury was left waiting for more than two days in the Emergency Department before a hospital bed became free.

Tim Hedgley from Co Antrim said he has been left traumatised by his experience in the Royal Victoria Hospital’s ED.

All hospitals across Northern Ireland are continuing to experience severe overcrowding and are struggling to cope with the level of demand in emergency care.

Mr Hedgley told UTV he was taken to the Emergency Department by ambulance on Saturday, April 19 with three collapsed discs in his back.

“I was on a trolley, right up next to the nurses’ station. Other trolleys were right next to mine. I was in agony.

“Saturday night then went into Sunday morning … I just lay on my back and I just thought, ‘how long is this gonna go on for?’

“Then Sunday lunchtime, Sunday afternoon, Sunday evening. I was still there. And I've now rolled into 24/25 hours and I'm thinking 'this is just misery I've got to get out of here.'”

Mr Hedgley was eventually moved to a side ward, just outside the main ED. He spent the rest of the day there.

‘So I was now coming into 40 odd hours on a trolley with a spinal injury. I cried myself to sleep,” he said.

A bed on a main ward eventually became free at 5am on the Monday morning.

After six weeks in hospital and surgery on his back, Mr Hedgley is now recovering at home.

He said he hopes he never has to attend an ED again.

“Unless I was thought that I was having a cardiac arrest, I don't think I could go anywhere near ED again. It's horrific… I don’t know how the staff do it.”

In a statement the Belfast Health Trust said it was “very sorry that Mr Hedgley experienced such a long wait in the Emergency Department.”

The Trust added that emergency departments in Northern Ireland “continue to experience exceptionally busy periods at all times of the day.”

The statement continued: “While we are asking the public to use EDs wisely, anyone who needs emergency care will get it.

"However, those who are triaged as non-urgent will regrettably have to wait for some time to be seen by a doctor.

“It is important to note that while a person is waiting in ED on a ward bed, they are cared for by our ED staff.

"While it is not always possible to move patients to a ward in a timely manner, we would like to assure the public that they are cared for sensitively and with compassion by our nursing and medical staff and our staff do everything they can to ensure the dignity and privacy of all patients in ED is maintained, particularly anyone who is seriously ill and has come to ED at end of life.

“However, our clinical teams would agree that being looked after in a specialist ward area is preferable to ED, unfortunately, this is not always immediately possible.”