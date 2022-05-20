Fermanagh fire accused accepts two counts of manslaughter by suicide pact

A thirty-one-year-old man accused of causing the deaths of three generations of the same family, including a baby, has denied murdering the two adults but accepted manslaughter, due to a suicide pact.

Daniel Sebastian Allen, whose address was given as the scene of the incident at Molly Road, Derrylin, has remained remanded in custody since his arrest.

He is charged with murdering Denise Gossett, 45, her son Roman, 16 and daughter Sabrina, 19 whose baby daughter Morgana, also perished in the blaze.

All resided in the County Fermanagh property when the incident occurred on 27 February 2018.

Allen previously pleaded not guilty to the charges as well as one count of arson endangering life.

There have been a number of delays in having the case set for trial, including obtaining an in-depth assessment around Allen’s mental health.

At Dungannon Crown Court sitting in Belfast last month, a defence barrister confirmed a consultant psychiatrist conducted an assessment of Allen which, “Does not support diminished responsibility and we no longer have evidence to support that”.

The case was adjourned for further consultation and today he appeared by video-link where two murder charges were put to him again, and he accepted manslaughter of Denise and Sabrina Gossett, "due to a suicide pact".

He continues to deny murder of Roman and baby Morgana, contending they were already deceased.

Mr Justice O’Hara adjourned the case with potential for a trial in October. It has yet to be decided if this will be heard in Dungannon or Belfast.