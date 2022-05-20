The Crumlin Road in north Belfast is closed due to a large fire in the area, police say.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance, with motorists being urged to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place on the Upper Crumlin Road from Upper Hightown to White Brae.

A police spokesperson said: "Motorists are advised that the Crumlin Road in north Belfast is currently closed due to a large fire in the area and will remain closed for the next number of hours.

"Motorists are advised to make alternative travel arrangements and avoid the area at this time."