Protocol, Covid dashboard and a new city: Friday's headlines in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Protocol

The Taoiseach Michael Martin will hold talks with Northern Ireland's political parties today.

The visit comes amid deadlock at Stormont over the Northern Ireland Protocol, and follows the UK Government's controversial move to act unilaterally to scrap parts of the post-Brexit trade deal.

Covid dashboard

Daily updates on the latest Covid-19 statistics, including the number of deaths and new cases will no longer be published after today.

The Department of Health said the move is due to changes in Covid-19 testing.

Abortion services

The Department of Health has been told to set up fully-funded abortion services in Northern Ireland within a matter of weeks.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has removed the need for the Executive to approve plans to deliver the services here first, after years of political deadlock.

However, the health minister says he will be seeking legal advice first.

City status

The seaside town of Bangor has been awarded city status. It's one of 8 locations imn the UK to win as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Bangor's pitch was focused on 'heritage, heart and hope'.

Rugby

Ulster are back in action tonight in the United Rugby Championship. They will play the sharks at home. Both teams know that victory would guarantee them a home quarter-final in the competition. Kick off is at 7:35pm.