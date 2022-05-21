A murder investigation has been launched after a 36-year-old man died from stabbing injuries in Gilford.

Police say the victim sustained injuries in the Hill Street area of the town in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Three people have been arrested and are currently assisting police with their enquiries.Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said, “First and foremost our prayers this morning are with the family of the deceased. A death of a loved one is never easy but in such circumstances it is even more difficult to comprehend.

"I know the entire Gilford community will be in shock. It is important for everyone to give time and space to the PSNI to conduct their investigations. Our thanks must also go to the emergency services who attended to the scene. If anyone has any further information please come forward and report it to the police."