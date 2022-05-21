Police have seized nearly £200,000 worth of Class A and B drugs following searches at three properties in Bangor.

Class A drugs worth approximately £196,000 and Class B drugs worth approximately £62,000 were recovered during the searches.

Four people, three men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug. They remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland. We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.”