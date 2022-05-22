Police investigating the killing of 36-year-old Eamonn O’Hanlon in Gilford, on Saturday have charged a 25-year-old with murder.

He has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The man is to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr O'Hanlon, was stabbed outside a house on Hill Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police had arrested four people over the incident, however, three were released without charge.