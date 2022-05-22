A man has been charged after a victim in his 60s was seriously assaulted in an attack in County Down.

Police say the man was headbutted to the ground and kicked in the face and head following an earlier altercation inside a licensed premises on Castle Street in Bangor on Saturday night.

The man suffered facial fractures and an injury to one of his ears and is receiving treatment in hospital.

The 42-year-old suspect who has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, is due to appear in Newtownards Magistrates Court on Thursday.