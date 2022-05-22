Two people have been charged with a number of offences after a major haul of Class A and B drugs was seized in Bangor.

The drugs, estimated to have a street value of £260,000, were discovered during searches at three properties on Friday.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A and Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.

A woman, who is 42, has also been charged with a number of offences, including possession of a Class A and Class B controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class A and Class B controlled drug.

They are both expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Two other men, aged 30 and 60, arrested in relation to the seizure have been released on bail pending further enquiries.