A better environment means a better outcome for young people suffering cancer

Miranda Rogers bounced up to greet me outside Amy’s House, joking about my arrival by bike.

Ozzie, her son, was a keen cyclist and to mark what would have been his 19th birthday Miranda organised a sponsored 100km cycle in the Sperrins.

We caught up to discuss this but also to highlight her and other families’ campaign to improve facilities for teenagers and young adults with cancer in Northern Ireland.

Ozzie died on 10 September 2020 - during the Covid pandemic.

In his final days of life he described his environment at Ten North in Belfast’s City Hospital as being like ‘hell’, how his mum couldn’t stay overnight with him and that he had to use a communal toilet.

This is a story which we at UTV have covered for some years beginning with Eimear Smyth and her father Sean whose journey I followed in the documentary Eimear’s Wish

We also spoke to Robert Keown whose daughter Adelle died within weeks of Ozzie. Robert revealed he had to sleep on the floor beside his dying daughter.

Last year we reported plans to create rooms specifically for teenagers and young adults in the city hospital but those proposals have been delayed - much to the families’ frustrations.

I have to disclose a personal interest in this story as my nephew Jack was diagnosed with leukaemia at the same age as Ozzie.

He was treated at Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool which has a special unit for teenagers and young adults. (TYAs)

Fortunately Jack survived and we are eternally grateful but never complacent about his recovery.

His dad, my eldest brother, is a doctor himself and he believes that good environments for TYAs can positively affect their clinical outcomes.

It makes sense and it should be prioritised for our teenagers who are already having to deal with a devastating cancer diagnosis at such a young age.

Miranda speaks lovingly and longingly about Ozzie.

How he would have loved to conquer a challenge like the sponsored bike ride.

He was taken by cancer too soon. But he would be proud of his mum’s campaign to keep his memory alive and help other young people fight this cruel illness.

Fundraising - https://www.younglivesvscancer.org.uk/what-we-do/a-free-place-to-stay/amys-house-belfast/