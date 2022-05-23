Play Brightcove video

WATCH: UTV's Gareth Wilkinson visited one exercise class in Derry's Creggan Estate:

Northern Ireland is facing a 'public health emergency' because of low levels of physical activity, according to new research by Spirit of 2012.

It says that almost half of adults struggle to be physically active everyday.

However, the report did highlight the good work being done by the Step Forward project in Londonderry's Creggan Estate.

It supports adults with long-term conditions and uses physical activity to bring positive change to people’s lives, focusing on both physical and mental health.

WATCH: UTV's Gareth Wilkinson being put through his paces with Pat and Pauline:

"Exercise for these people is massively important, especially since Covid," said Jonathan Peberdy who runs the class.

People are socially isolated and are not able to engage physically and mentally. It lifts the spirit, it's going to help improve their physical activity and their health," he added.